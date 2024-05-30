Another charge of ‘Inciting Tribal War’ has been slapped on Dan Pule, Nawakwi, Munir Zulu, Maureen Mabonga and Brebner Changala

POLITICAL DETAINEES HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH TRIBAL WAR

State Slaps Another Charge, INCITING TRIBAL WAR.

30/05/24

In addition to seditious practices charge, another charge of ‘Inciting Tribal War’ has been slapped on Apostle Dan Pule, Hon Edith Nawakwi, Hon Munir Zulu, Hon Maureen Mabonga and Mr Brebner Changala.

The 5 detainees are expected to appear in court today at 14:00hrs. Media Houses, UKA leaders, members, supporters and democracy loving Zambians are informed accordingly.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA