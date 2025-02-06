ANOTHER COURT ISSUES BENCH WARRANT AGAINST AMB. MWAMBA FOR NON-APPEARANCE



In the absence of a medical report, Magistrate Trevor Kasanda issues a bench warrant against Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba





A second court has issued a bench warrant against Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba for non-appearance.



Lusaka Magistrate Hon. Trevor Kasanda ruled that the explanation by Mwamba’s surety, Hon. Golden Mwila that he was not available because he has dislocated his shoulder and was unable to travel from the United States, was not satisfactory as no medical record or report was shown as evidence to court.





He issued a bench warrant against Mwamba returnable on 28th February 2025.



In this case, Mwamba is facing a charge of allegedly assaulting a Police Officer.



On Wednesday 5th February, 2025, Lusaka Magistrate, Amy Masoja issued a bench warrant for Mwamba’s non-appearance in court.





In this case, Mwamba and 3 others is facing with the misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct at the Police Station.





In December,2024 Mwamba traveled to the United States for conferences and official meetings.



ZDM