ANOTHER GRANNIES TEAM FORMED, CALLED ‘UNTAMED CHILENJE GOGOS’.

INSPIRED by the growing success of the Yasa Grannies team that went to compete at the Mama Bekka’s International football tournament in South Africa, another team has been formed in Chilenje township under the name ‘Untamed Chilenje Gogos’.

The Lusaka based grannies have come up with their own side with team manager Patricia Chaile, who is also co-founder, saying women of Chilenje Township were motivated to form their own team after seeing what Yasa did.

Chaile said in an interview on Saturday that the response has been overwhelming and already about 40 women, between the ages of 49 to 70 have shown willingness to compete. She said the idea would be to help old women in the communities keep fit and help them fight against chronic diseases.

{Times of Zambia}