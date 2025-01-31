ANOTHER HUMAN BONE UNEARTHED IN LIVINGSTONE’S PARKLANDS TOWNSHIP.



Some residents engaged in the Cash for Work program have stumbled upon yet another human bone in Livingstone’s Parklands Township, Freedom Ward in what is believed to be an archeological discovery.





On Wednesday, January 29th, 2024, while digging and clearing shrubs to pave the way for an access road, the residents uncovered a human skull along with several archaeological items.



As the workers continued their efforts today, they unearthed a leg bone, prompting lively speculation among them about whether more remains might be lurking beneath the surface.





And Richard Mbewe, the Acting Regional Director for South and West at the National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC), has officially recognized the location as an archaeological site.





Mr. Mbewe notes that the pot shards discovered alongside the skull originate from a smelting point and come in three distinct types.



Prime Television