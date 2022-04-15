SOWING SEEDS OF PROSPERITY

By Anthony Bwalya

Another K800m CDF disbursement due next month – Secretary to the Treasury.

This will be another K5.1m PER CONSTITUENCY, bringing the total disbursement per constituency to over K10m so far.

This money must and will remain in our respective constituencies in actual projects for the benefit of all Zambians.

This money will end up directly into the pockets of local people and massively prop up our local economies.

Broadly, some of the benefits of this hugely enhanced CDF shall be:

1. Local job creation across carpentry, welding, plumbing, brick making, bricklaying, electricians, welding and metal fabrication, retail.

2. Upskilling of our local people as the demand for locally available essential skills spike.

3. Alleviation of household and community-based poverty as more and more of our local people participate and benefit from the many community projects to be undertaken.

The possibilities are limitless.

#LocalResourcesForLocalDevelopment