ANOTHER MAID IN LUSAKA DISAPPEARS WITH BOSS’S BABY, MAKES DEMANDS

A maid in Lusaka has disappeared with her boss’ newly born baby girl. According Brenda Mwale Mulenga the mother to the baby, the maid Elina Nalavwe left with the baby around 06:30 hours when she (the baby’s mother) was taking a bath.

According to the note she left, the maid whose phones are now switched off said she will only return the baby when its mother deposit K21,850 she is owing her since she started work 5 years ago.

It has been established that instead of paying her maid K1,000 per month, Mrs Mulenga who is a teacher by profession married to a fellow teacher, has been paying her K400 monthly sometimes even below than that since 2016.

Since morning, the mother to the baby has fainted more than 5 times. The missing baby is her only daughter in the family of 6.

Picture: The baby and the maid