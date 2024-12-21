Another man has k!lled his girlfriend and their son before committing suicide in South Africa

Another man has k!lled his girlfriend and their son before committing suicide in KwaZulu-Natal south coast, South Africa.

This is coming a few days after another ZwaZulu-Natal south coast man k!lled his 25-year-old girlfriend before taking his own life.

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 22-year-old girlfriend and their three-year-old son to d3ath before taking his own life.

The incident took place in the Danganya area in Umgababa on Thursday night, December 19, 2024.

“The bodies were recovered on Friday morning with the incident suspected to have happened late on Thursday night or in the early hours of Friday,” Netshiunda said.

He said when police arrived at the scene, the bodies of the woman and her child were lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect was found hanging from the roof inside the house. Their identity documents were found placed on top of the bed.”

He said Umkomaas SA Police Service (SAPS) were investigating two counts of murder and an inquest.