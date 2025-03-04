Another Mine, now in Mumbwa, pollutes water, 17 Cattle Die



ZANIS -Seventeen cattle have died after drinking contaminated water near Bubanji Resources Limited and Ozone mines in Mumbwa district.





Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe says fourteen cattle died after consuming water contaminated with cyanide following a spillage near Bubanji mine.





Dr. Mwanakampwe told ZANIS in Kabwe that the animals are reported to have consumed the water from a free natural grazing area.





He said three cattle are reported to have died under similar circumstances where a tailings dam is said to have burst at Ozone mine.