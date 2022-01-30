Simataa Simataa wrote…

ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE: WHAT WE LOST OUT!

Non qualification to AFCON is humiliating, attracts mockery from minions and loss of pride. BUT thats not it, its a FINANCIAL LOSS.

Each of the 24 countries that qualified for the competition, will receive at least €534,000 (K10,640,000) for participation (for reaching the final).

The AFCON prize money structure is as follows:

Winners: $5million (K90,000,000)

Runners-up: $2.75million (K49,500,000)

Semi-Finalists: $2.2million (K39,600,000)

Quarter-Finalists: $1.175million (K21,159,000)

IMAGINE: FAZ with at least K10 million cash, referees paid, staff salaries increased, AFCON U20 debts and others paid and not to forgot hefty I mean hefty allowances for the EXECO for “voluntary service”.

I wonder what shareholders would do if one incurred such a loss in the business world. I mean not once or twice but three times. Or managers of integrity faced with a choice to resign.

Back to the Village!