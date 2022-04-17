Another Russian general was murdered in Ukraine, according to a statement released by the mayor of St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of Russia’s 8th Army, was killed in combat earlier this week, according to a statement from the country’s second-largest city.

According to the announcement, St. Petersburg Mayor Alexander Beglov attended the funeral, which was held on Saturday at the city’s ancient Serafimovskoe Cemetery.

“Today, we bid farewell to a true hero,” Beglov added.

“Vladimir Petrovich Frolov was a hero in the fight against Ukrainian nationalists. He gave his life so that children, women, and the elderly in Donbas would no longer be subjected to bomb blasts. So they can quit waiting for death and say goodbye as if it were the last time when they leave home.”

Frolov is the latest in a series of high-ranking Russian military officials to be slain since Russia invaded Ukraine 50 days ago.

It is not clear where Russian deputy commander Vladimir Frolov was killed in Ukraine.

“A true patriot, a brave and brave man, he honestly and to the end fulfilled his military and human duty. The people will not forget their heroes. Eternal memory to him,” said the mayor.

Throughout the war several Russian generals and high-ranking military personnel have been reported dead. It is unusual for such high-ranking officers to put themselves in danger by getting so close to the battlefield, and Western sources believe that they have done so in order to get some control over operations which have, in some areas, badly stalled.