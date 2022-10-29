Anthony Bwalya Is Not Amos Chanda:

‘UPND can’t follow PF style of doing things just as HH is not ECL’

The people of Zambia living in the country and those in the diaspora should by now know that there is a change of government and any government follow party manifesto or ideology.

Some styles may not be in writing by may not follow the previous government’s characteristics.

The problem with PF and those in opposition political parties is they want UPND to be doing everything as PF did during its ten years in government.

PF has the mentality UNIP had when it lost power to MMD. UNIP wanted MMD to do things the UNIP. But politics is dynamic, political parties have different ways of doing things when they form government.

Let Anthony Bwalya work freely.

