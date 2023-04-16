Anthony Bwalya reports for duty in Dar es Salaam, thanks former workmates at State House

FORMER presidential spokesperson at State House Anthony Bwalya has reported for duty at the Zambian High Commission in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

On January 25, 2023, President Hakainde Hichilema re-assigned Bwalya to Dar es Salaam as Zambia’s deputy High Commissioner to Tanzania.

Bwalya was presidential spokesperson from August 29, 2021 to January 2023.

This morning, Bwalya, via a Facebook post, confirmed his arrival in Dar es Salaam.

“My family and I have officially arrived at our new work station in Dar es Salam, in the United Republic of Tanzania,” Bwalya wrote, further thanking Zambians for their enduring support to him over the years, long before the UPND formed government.

“We are here to serve God and country at the rare pleasure of the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, through you the Zambian people – thank you Mr. President.”

He further thanked the government of Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan for allowing him to work from that country.

“We are enchanted by the warmth and friendliness of the people of Tanzania,” he said.

Bwalya also thanked his colleagues in State House for their collaborative support over the time they worked together.

“We still have a huge amount of work to deliver on as we continue to closely support each other,”

“I also wish to thank the team of diplomatic staff here in Dar es Salam, led by H.E Mathews Jere, Zambia’s High Commissioner here in Tanzania, for warmly welcoming us and going the extra mile in ensuring our smooth settling in.”

Kalemba April 16, 2023