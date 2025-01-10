Anthony Hopkins’ $6M California home burnt to the ground in LA fire

Welsh movie icon, Anthony Hopkins has tragically lost his home in the devastating California wildfires ravaging through Los Angeles.

The legendary actor, 87, now joins a growing list of Hollywood elites who have lost their homes as the blazes continue to ravage the area.

According to reports, over 30,000 residents are under evacuation orders, with numerous celebrities among those affected by the fires.

Hopkins, who purchased a stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in the Pacific Palisades area for $6 million in 2021, saw his property destroyed by the flames.

Photos reveal the remains of the classic colonial home after it was destroyed.

The house purchase was a fresh start for the Oscar-winning actor, who had just sold his long-time Malibu oceanfront place for $10.5 million—more than double what he paid for it back in 2001.