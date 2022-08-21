Anthony Joshua Defeated In World Heavyweight Boxing Contest

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has lost his heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk prevailed by split decision, winning 113-115, 115-113, 116-112.

Joshua didn’t seem to take his defeat to Usyk in their second meeting very well as he stormed out of the ring and almost left the arena after the result.

Ukraine’s Usyk retains his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world heavyweight boxing belts in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.