Anthony Joshua suspended after brutal knockout bout with Daniel Dubois

Anthony Joshua has received a temporary suspension from boxing following his recent knockout loss to Daniel Dubois last week. The fighter from Watford was defeated in the fifth round during a match at Wembley, where 96,000 spectators witnessed the event.

Dubois successfully defended his IBF heavyweight title with an impressive performance, knocking Joshua down four times throughout the bout.

According to established protocols, Joshua must refrain from boxing for 28 days, a rule enforced by the British Board of Control.

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports states that medical suspensions are standard for athletes who have experienced knockout (KO) or technical knockout (TKO) losses.

This brief suspension is not expected to significantly impact Joshua’s career, especially since he has not yet named his next opponent and has expressed his intention to continue competing in the sport.

Following his defeat by Dubois, the two-time champion said: ‘And you’re probably asking, “Do I want to continue fighting?” Of course I want to continue fighting

‘That’s why I said we took a shot at success and we came up short. And what does that mean right now?

‘Are we going to run away? Are we going to live to fight another day? And that’s what I am. A warrior’.

Joshua also praised Dubois, saying: ‘We have to give credit to my opponent Daniel.

‘When I sign up to fight opponents, I don’t really like them in my head anymore, but now it’s done, I take my hat off to him and say well done to him and his team.’

In a recent interview conducted in the ring on Saturday night, Eddie Hearn mentioned that Joshua has a rematch clause allowing him to challenge Dubois once more.