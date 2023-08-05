Anthony Joshua Vs Dillian Whyte Match Cancelled After ‘Adverse’ Drug Test Result

The rematch between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte scheduled on August 12 has been cancelled after Dillian Whyte returned ‘adverse analytical findings in a pre-fight drugs test.

This was disclosed in a statement from Matchroom Boxing shared on its Twitter page on Saturday.

The test which was carried out by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association revealed that Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

The statement read, “Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

“In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted. Further information on the event will follow. It is presently unclear whether Joshua will face a different opponent on the same date.

Credit: Twitter | MatchroomBoxing