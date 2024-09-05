Anthony Martial ‘offered biggest contract in club’s history’

Former Manchester United striker, Anthony Martial has reportedly received a big contract offer from a club,

Martial was released by Man United when his contract came to an end last season.

The 28-year-old remains without a club but has now received an offer from Greek side AEK Athens.

According to the Greek outlet SPORT24, AEK Athens are the latest suitors for the forward having made an approach within the last week.

AEK Athens are reported to have offered Martial the biggest contract in the club’s history in a bid to convince him to sign.

The offer reportedly surpasses the amount earned by the club’s current top earner, former Tottenham star Erik Lamela.

Lamela is reportedly on a deal worth a reported €2million (£1.7million) per year.

Martial would likely still be taking a sizeable pay cut should he decide to join AEK Athens, with the Frenchman having earned £250,000-a-week at Man United.

AEK Athens’s move for Martial is reportedly considered separate from the Greek side’s pursuit of Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana.

Sport24 reports that Martial is understood to be unsure about the prospect of moving to the Greek Super League at the age of 28.