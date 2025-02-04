Anti-2030 War Veteran Fighting For Life After Mysterious Hit-and-Run Accident

Anti-2030 War Veteran Joaquim Chivandire Fighting For Life After Mysterious Hit-and-Run Accident

In a tragic development, one of the war veterans who has been fiercely critiquing plans to prolong President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in power until 2030, was involved in a car accident over the weekend raising suspicion.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Joaquim Chivandire, a vocal critic pushing for Mnangagwa to step down, was the victim of a hit-and-run incident while returning home from a meeting.

War Veteran in Critical Condition After Mysterious Hit-and-Run Accident

Several media outlets have reported that the accident was serious, and Chivandire is currently receiving medical care at an undisclosed hospital. However, details about his condition and the exact location of the incident remain unclear. It is also unknown at this time whether the hit-and-run was intentional or accidental.

The news was first shared by the Children of War Veterans Association (COZWA) on X (formerly Twitter). Their post stated:



“Breaking News:- Cde Joaquim Chivandire Mash East Provincial member War Veteran Association & an Anti-2030 activist was involved in a serious hit & run accident yesterday when he was coming from an anti-2030 meeting He is currently hospitalized. It’s not known if there was any foul play.”

Another Anti-2030 War Veteran Expelled From Zanu PF

Adding to the tension, Chivandire’s accident occurred just hours before another war veteran opposed to Mnangagwa’s extended rule, Geza was expelled from Zanu PF.

Geza’s expulsion was decided during a Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial leadership meeting on Monday. Party members, including senior officials, war veterans, Politburo members, and Central Committee representatives, convened at NorthCourt Stadium in Zvimba East Constituency, where they ultimately voted to remove him from the party.