Anti-Corruption Commission Must Investigate the FQM/ ZCCM-IH DEAL- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Anti-Corruption Commission Must Investigate the FQM/ ZCCM-IH DEAL

Details of the deal between First Quantum Minerals and ZCCM-IH conversion of shares from dividend to royalty payment in Kansanshi Copper and Gold Mine have been hidden.

Despite several reminders, key documents concerning the KMP royalty deal have been concealed from minority Shareholders who were unable to vote in an informed way.

This has been disclosed by Thiery Charles based in France, who is the official Spokesperson of the ZCCM-IH Minority shareholders.

This total lack of transparency and the desire to keep this information hidden raises questions. This concealment comes at a time when the announcement of this deal had raised questions or even suspicions in Zambia, even though the Zambian authorities were touting the agreement and the benefits for the country.

The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to validate the conversion took place on 31st March 2023.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the regulator of the Capital Markets in Zambia and Lusaka Stock Exchange ordered the parties to disclose a set of documents that was NOT done at the time of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting!

Similary when Carlisa Investments, a subsidiary of Glencore and First Quantum Minerals, sold their 90% stake in Mopani Copper Mines to ZCCM-IH at a ridiculous price of $1.5billion buy-out, the minority shareholders of ZCCM-IH were denied access to key documents regarding the take-over.