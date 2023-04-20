Anti-gay bill: Museveni to meet MPs

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is due to meet MPs from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) on Thursday to discuss the controversial anti-homosexuality bill passed by parliament last month.

The meeting will take place at State House in Entebbe, according to a statement by the NRM parliamentary caucus chairperson, Denis Obua.

The bill, which local media say Mr Museveni is likely to sign into law, will see anyone engaging in acts of homosexuality facing 20 years in jail and a death penalty for convicts of aggravated homosexuality.

The proposed legislation has attracted global condemnation, with the US threatening sanctions on Uganda if the bill is enacted into law.