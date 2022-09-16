ANTI-GAY PROTESTORS RELEASED

AFTER spending over six hours in police cells at Kabwata Police Station, homosexual protestor Brian Sampa and team have been released.

Dr.Sampa and team were this morning arrested for protesting against homosexuality as they marched to State House.

He was bundled in a van with his team together with five journalists who were covering the protest.

And UPND national youth chairman Liswaniso has expressed shock at the arrest of Dr. Sampa.

He acknowledged that homosexuality is a new trend in the country which has seen many people fall prey to it in the few past weeks.

In a media briefing, Liswaniso expressed shock at the conduct of police officers, before he pleaded with the Inspector General of Police to release Sampa and team.