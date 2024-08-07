Anti-government protesters loot former Prime Minister’s underwear and other items after breaking into her residence in Bangladesh

Anti-government protesters in Bangladesh have looted several items from former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s residence shortly after she resigned and fled to India.

Sheikh Hasina, 76, and her sister fled to India in a military helicopter on Monday, August 5, after deadly protests over civil service job quotas, corruption, and economic setbacks.



At least 94 people were killed, 14 of whom were police officers.

It was reported that Hasina fled the country just before anti-government protesters marched to the capital.

In a new video shared online, some Anti-government protesters were looting several items including underwear, kitchen utensils, and furnitures from Hasina’s residence.