ANTICIPATION BUILDING AS MUZALA SAMUKONGA UNDERGOES FINAL REVIEW AHEAD OF WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

With just nine days left until the commencement of the World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, Muzala Samukonga, the 400 meters runner, is set to undergo a crucial review today. Zambia Amateur’s General Secretary, Davison Mung’ambata, is holding onto hope for positive news following this review, as the 19th edition of the championship is scheduled to take place from 20th to 27th August.

The 400m category has garnered attention from over 100 participants, including the record-holder Wayde Van Niekerk from South Africa and Zambia’s own Patrick Nyambe. However, Samukonga finds himself in a battle against a hamstring injury that prevented him from completing the race during his second Diamond League appearance in Poland last month.

Among the other athletes headed for Hungary are Rhoda Njobvu and Niddy Mingilishi, both accomplished 400m sprinters. Coach Douglas Kalembo provided an optimistic assessment of Muzala’s condition, although the final review, scheduled for today, will determine his readiness for the championship. Mung’ambata conveyed his optimism in an interview yesterday, stating, “We really hope the review is positive.”

Muzala Samukonga rose to fame after clinching the gold medal in the 400m event with a remarkable time of 44.66 seconds at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. He continued his winning streak by securing gold at the Africa Championship in Mauritius the following year. Moreover, he managed to reach the semi-finals at the World Championship in Oregon, United States of America.

The sporting world eagerly awaits the outcome of Samukonga’s review, hoping for his swift recovery and participation in the forthcoming World Championship in Budapest.