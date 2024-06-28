Antonio Conte has confirmed Victor Osimhen’s desire to leave the club this summer

Napoli’s new coach, Antonio Conte has confirmed Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen’s desire to leave the club this summer.

Speaking at a summit alongside the club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis this week, Napoli manager Conte confirmed there is an agreement between the club and player to allow Osimhen to leave this summer.

“I’m aware of his situation, I know there’s an agreement with the club so it’s a different case compared to others,” he said.

“There’s a pact between Victor and Napoli on his future and I accepted that.”

There have been reports linking the Super Eagles away from the Italian club for months, but it has now been confirmed Victor Osimhen will join a new club.

Osimhen has scored 76 goals in 133 appearances across all competitions for Napoli to emerge as one of the hottest strikers in world football.

The 25-year-old finished as the highest goal scorer as Napoli won a drought-breaking Scudetto in 2022-23 and won the Africa Footballer of the Year award last year.

Paris Saint-Germain are the frontrunners to sign the Nigeria international with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United also linked to the striker.