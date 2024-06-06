Antonio Conte named as Napoli’s new manager

Napoli has appointed former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte as their new head coach, signing him on a three-year contract.

Conte, aged 54, has been out of management since departing from Tottenham by mutual agreement in March 2023, concluding a 16-month tenure.

Despite a less than stellar stint in north London, Conte boasts an illustrious coaching career. Notably, he secured the Premier League title in his debut season at Chelsea (2016-17) and clinched the FA Cup in his second season before his dismissal in 2018.

“Napoli is a place of global importance. I am happy and excited at the idea of ​​sitting on the blue bench,” Conte said, who guided Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years back in 2021.

“I can certainly promise one thing, I will do my utmost for the growth of the team and the club. My commitment, together with that of my staff, will be total.”

Antonio Conte also led Juventus to an impressive three consecutive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014.

Despite Napoli’s historic Serie A triumph last season, ending a 33-year drought, they have faced challenges in replicating that success, culminating in a disappointing tenth-place finish in the league.

Their struggles prompted the appointment of Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona on a temporary basis in February until the end of the season.

This move came after the dismissal of manager Walter Mazzarri, who held the position for just three months.