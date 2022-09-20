Antonio Mwanza Accuses HH Of Downplaying Homosexuality

Lusaka ~ Tuesday, 20 September 2022

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF Media Director Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema has downplayed the weight sodomy issues have had in the country.

The country has of late witnessed escalating reports of sodomy with the recent being that of a man who lost his life in Lusaka’s Soweto Market after being sodomised brutally.

Speaking when he featured on today’s Hot FM’s “Hot Seat,” Mr Mwanza insinuated that the Head of State said the issue of sodomy and that of gaysm is not a pertinent national matter.

He based his argument on the Statement President Hichilema made yesterday on the same matter.

In a video on his Facebook page, the President said his government has been clear and consistent that it does not support gay rights.

He said the government will not be distracted from addressing pertinent issues affecting Zambians.

“Our position on this issue has been very clear and consistent from our days in opposition. We must focus our energy in addressing pressing issues affecting our people and not be detracted.”

From the same statement, the party Media Director however insinuated that the Head of State implied that “ndevu pa ndevu” is not a pertinent national issue.

Mr Mwanza challenged the police to call him if his interpretation of the President’s statement was defamatory.

“The President says the issue of sodomy; homosexuality is not a pertinent national issue. It is in that statement. He says he will not be distracted from pertinent national issues,” he said.

“The Zambian people should know that issue ya homosexuality, the issue of sodomy, according to this President, according to that statement you have read is not a pertinent national issue.”

Zambia Reports