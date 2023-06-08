Official Patriotic Front – PF Facebook page writes:

Mwanza, a Civil Servant
Mr. Antonio Mwanza was a civil servant of the party. He was employed and paid a salary consistently. It for this reason that he has given notice to his employers about his resignation.


Many members have sacrificed and toiled for the party, without pay or benefits. The two issues of sacrifice must be seperated.

