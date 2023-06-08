Antonio Mwanza was a paid up worker of PF earning K15,000 salary per month, a 4×4 car and house rent paid for monthly by PF- Miles Sampa

Miles Sampa

The resignation of my mbuya Antonio Mwanza has some slim blessing in disguise to it. He has actually done a favour to us in the PF because he was a paid up worker of PF earning K15,000 salary per month, a 4×4 car and house rent paid for monthly by PF. There is still a few more remaining at the Secretariat on such terms as if we are still in ruling.

I hear ba hijacker are already quickly talking to some young man fired from diplomatic services and whose late father from the South was a renown politician in the UNIP and MMD era. This should not be allowed.

We are in the opposition and everyone one of us should be on voluntary basis as used to be when we were in the opposition pre 2011.

So ba Hijackers don’t hire anyone replacing Antonio Mwanza to continue abusing the money us the PF MPs contribute monthly to the total of around K300M. This money should go towards helping our structures in all the 10 provinces and not paying workers. Opposition is for volunteers and for money making schemes.

I humbly submit.

MBS08.06.2023