Antonio Mwanza Was Planning To Form Another Party – Musumali

ANTONIO WAS PLANNING TO FORM ANOTHER PARTY – MUSUMALI

… We were left with no option but to terminate his appointment as quickly as possible

By Esther Chisola

Socialist Party secretary general Cosmas Musumali has disclosed that Antonio Mwanza was fired from the party because he was planning to form a political party while still holding a position in the party.

On Sunday, a letter dated August 4, 2024 signed by party general secretary Musumali, on the termination of Mwanza’s appointment, went viral while it was also reported that resignations had rocked the party.

When contacted for a comment, Mwanza said he did not know why he was fired and that he had nothing to say about his firing.

But in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Dr Musumali said the decision to fire Mwanza came after the party… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/antonio-was-planning-to-form-another-party-musumali-we-were-left-with-no-option-but-to-terminate-his-appointment-immediately