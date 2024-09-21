ANY ALLIANCE FORMED AGAINST HH WILL NOT PROSPER – MELLBIN SIMANGOLWA



United Party For National Development (UPND) Member Mellbin Simangolwa says the UKA Alliance’s chances of success seem bleak , primarily due to its focus on opposing President Hakainde Hichilema rather than promoting a clear ideology or principles.



Mr Simangolwa says this approach undermines the alliance’s credibility and potential for long-term viability. He adds that for a party or alliance to truly thrive,it must prioritize the well -being of its citizens and the nation, rather than personal interests or power struggles .



Mr Simangolwa says the UKA Alliance’s failure to articulate a coherent plan to address pressing issues,such as reducing the cost of living, further erodes its legitimacy.



The UPND Member stated that the caliber of leaders within the alliance raises concern . He says Edgar Lungu ‘s past action,such as undermining the authority of the defense forces (when he was president he started creating his own commanders ,and Sakwiba Sikota’s inability to defeat Hichilema in the past when he was just new to politics,cast doubt on their ability to lead effective.



Further more,Mr Simangolwa highlighted that Harry Kalaba’s lack of direction and national characters only add to the alliance’s troubles .He says Kalaba is only known in Samfya ,how can he lead a country.



” In stark contrast, President Hichilema’s leadership has set a high standard, emphasizing the importance of maturity and good standing in society.This begs the question: would the UKA alliance be better served by transforming into a cooperative, focussing on community development and contributing meaningful to initiative like the cash for work programme.” He says.



He further says by adopting a cooperative approach,the UKA alliance could potentially redeem itself and make a positive impact on Zambian society.



UPND ZAMBIA