Anyone can get married…BUT STAYING MARRIED IS THE REAL CHALLENGE.

By Simon Mwewa Lane Television

To me, weddings aren’t “the real thing”

“The real thing” is living the married life bwana. A life with amazing highs and devastating lows.

If your foundation is wobbly, you’ll run away at the slightest tremor. Now don’t misunderstand me…I’m not saying stay together under ANY AND ALL CIRCUMSTANCES, but invest in knowing who you’re marrying…that means asking lots of questions and meeting his family and friends.

Once you make an “informed” decision, then you can confidently navigate through your choice and commitment…and yes, it’s a commitment, it’s not a jacket you bought and wore in 2008 and because it’s a bit ‘faded’ you no longer like it…IT’S A COMMITMENT.

There’s nothing worse than an elaborate wedding that ends up in a private bitter divorce. Granted, there are no perfect couples…only perfect intentions.

Life isn’t always sunshine and rainbows…it will beat you to your knees and keep you there if you let it…but if you decide, as a couple, to work together in the privacy of your struggles, then your marriage may survive…manje if fyone nipa Facebook and Tweee-TAH…Bwana, Muzamuziba.

Congratulations, welcome to the Military…ooops I mean Marriage, welcome to Marriage 🥰🤣

SMLtv