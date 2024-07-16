VIDEO: ANYONE STANDING IN HICHILEMA’S WAY, WE SHALL CRASH, TIFYANTA -Levy Ngoma

Lawlessness by Levy Ngoma

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

Mr. Levy Ngoma is a Special Assistant to the President in charge of Politics based at State House.

He is a full civil servant on the payrol of public service workers.

His role is that of advising the Head of State on matters and issues of politics.

He is NOT expected to engage in party activities or party mobilisation or any form of partisan activities.

That’s the duty of the UPND Secretary General, party structures and party functioneries.

What we witnessed in Sinda and Eastern Province is utter lawlessness of the highest order.

Further, My. Ngoma and others have been named in the abduction case of Petauke Central Independent Member of Parliament, Emmanuel JJ Banda.

And in this video, Ngoma has issued new and criminal threats against critics of President Hakainde Hichilema.

But in the usual fashion of heightened lawlessness, the Inspector General of Police, Graphael Musamba will not deal with the matter, now or in the future. He teats Government and UPND officials as a class im society that is above the law!