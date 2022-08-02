ANYTHING in the reduction of fuel pump price above K17.52 which the UPND administration inherited from the PF leadership is not a reduction because they promised to reduce, Citizen Democratic Party leader Robert Mwanza has said.

This comment follows the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) downward adjustment of petroleum prices from K26.75 to K23.19 per litre.

Mr. Mwanza said Zambians would only celebrate a reduction in fuel price when it is below K17 where the PF left it and insisted that other than that it’s not a reduction.

He said in an interview that the UPND promised Zambians that they would reduce the price of fuel which they found at K17.52 ngwee but that has not been done

“Anything above what they inherited from PF is not a reduction, why, because they promised that the cost of fuel was going to be less than what it was during PF and not what have we got now,” he said.- Daily Nation