APC COUNSELS GOVERNMENT TO RESIST THE TEMPTATION OF USING THE VEIL OF GOVERNMENT TO ABUSE CITIZENS

All peoples Congress (APC)counsels government to desist from using the veil of government to settle old political scores.



It is our expectation that the UPND will use government space to articulate programs that help to uplift the quality lifestyle of our people.

It is wrong for government to abuse any citizen in the manner and style the UPND government is doing.



There must be a clear distinction between the government position and their party positions when communicating to the public via the office of the government spokesperson.



“You can’t use public space and government time in office to be abusing citizens that is unacceptable”

A person holding the office of chief government spokesperson is the image and the face of the government and is not expected to be hauling and unleashing invectives to citizens. That’s absolutely wrong and unacceptable.



Our expectations are the office will be used to churn out policy matters and the intentions of government as opposed to being used to abuse citizens.



In a nutshell we urge government to elevate the level of political discourse and engagement.

The appetite by UPND leaders to insult the former President is absolutely shameful and adds no value but in the end this behaviour makes us to question the background of their own upbringing.



It is totally unZambian and uncultured for a young man to be insulting elders.

“Are you cursed or is it your bad upbringing that makes you insult elders”



Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress