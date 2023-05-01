APC PRESIDENT NASSON MSONI ON THE MISCONDUCT OF ZAMBIAN DIPLOMATS

The behavior of some of the Zambian diplomats representing Zambia leaves a lot to be desired.

And we think that this behavior is beginning to reflect badly on the UPND administration.

In a nutshell this is a serious indictment on the Ministry of foreign affairs.

Diplomats ordinarily are civil servants who should not be openly partisan and engage themselves in partisan politics.

We should all be concerned by the unraveling and unprofessional conduct and behavior being exhibited by Zambian envoys.

As a diplomat you can’t have it both ways. If you want politics it’s best that quit your respective jobs and take on politics.

We have deeply noted with sadness the indiscipline and the general misconduct that is being openly exhibited by those who ought to be civil servants representing our country in their various missions abroad.

It is apparent for all to see the general misconduct being exhibited by diplomats and going uncensored by their principals.

We urge the ministry of foreign affairs to take keen interest in ensuring that those representing the country do not engage themselves in domestic politics and openly tagging with opposition political leaders. That’s completely unprecedented in diplomacy.

Some known foreign elements in foreign missions are equally using pseudo names to aggressively attack those holding contrary views to government positions.

It is unprecedented for envoys to be on Facebook spewing invectives or Whatspp during official hours.

We urge government to take disciplinary action against erring diplomats to help serve the integrity of the Zambian government.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress APC