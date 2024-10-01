APC PRESIDENT NASSON MSONI ON THE UNRAVELING SOLICITED ENDORSEMENT

APC PRESIDENT NASSON MSONI ON THE UNRAVELING SOLICITED ENDORSEMENTS



The unraveling Solicited premature endorsements of a failed President as candidate ahead of the 2026 elections by various personalities are meant to deceive and mislead citizens pushing for regime change.



These solicited endorsements are clearly for self serving reasons and benefits as such these endorsements should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.



The challenges affecting our people are many such as lack of water, electricity and lack of medicines in our hospitals. Skyrocketing commodity prices all these challenges speak for themselves.



We are a nation in a crisis desperately needing a new direction.



Therefore it is absolutely mischievous to try and force a failed president down our throats.



In nutshell there is no basis for any sane human being to be endorsing a failed President as a Candidate of choice for our people in the 2026 elections.



The man has miserably failed in every area of human endeavour.