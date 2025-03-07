APNAC Zambia & SAPNAC Executive Hon Mazoka meets SADC Chairperson President Mnagagwa

07.03.2025

Yes I was scheduled to be in Harare, Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 to represent the Zambia chapter of APNAC (Africa Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption ) at meeting at a SAPNAC (Southern African regional APNAC) Executive Committee meeting. They later had a meeting with SADC Chairperson His Excellency Emerson Mnagagwa.

I could not travel due to other pressing local duties but as Zambia, we were ably represented by our local APNAC Executive Committee member Hon Mutinta Mazoka. Thank you baama for your proactive role in the fight against corruption both in Zambia and now in the SADC region.

Corruption is systemic and operates via international syndicates. It is therefore vital that is tackled at once both at local and international levels.

Many thanks to our SAPNAC chairperson Hon Temba Mlisa for hosting and leading the team to the meeting with President Mnagagwa.

Together We Can Conquer Corruption.

Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

Chairman: APNAC Zambia chapter