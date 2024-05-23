Apologise to ECL over police harassment, CCZ tells Govt

GOVERNMENT’S apology to the Catholic Church for police action where they disrupted a private meeting between Catholic Bishop Clement Mulenga and former President Edgar Lungu last week was insufficient, says Father Emmanuel Chikoya, the Council of Churches in Zambia general secretary.

Fr Chikoya said in a statement yesterday that the apology by Jack Mwiimbu, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security was selectively done to the Catholic Church when former President Lungu was also party to the meeting.

“Former President Edgar Lungu deserves an apology for the unwarranted disruption and harassment by police. The CCZ finds the justification provided by the minister, citing the Public Order Act, to be fundamentally flawed https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/