APOSTOLE SINKAMBA DENIES DEFRAUDING SARAFINA NTHENGA

Apostle Sukali Sinkamba, has denied defrauding Sarafina Nthenga, after she accused him of not honoring his contractual obligations after signing a transportation contract.

Sarafina was suppose to get a commission after sourcing for trucks, which she says she never recieved from apostle Sinkamba because he had stopped picking his phone.

But Apostle Sinkamba has clarified that he never got any money from the contract because the owner of the company did not pay him anything after he facilitated for trucks through Sarafina advertising.

He has also disclosed that the contract which was signed between Mr Vorster and Sydmart Contractors Zambia Pvt, did not yield the desired objectives because the owner of the contract, to transport materials between the DRC and Zinbabwe became elusive.

He says he instead withdrew from further dealings with the contractor after he noticed that the deal was marred with a lot on irregularities.

He further says only 7 trucks were involved, contrary to Sarafina’s claims that they were 10 in total.

Apostle Sukali Sinkamba has further disclosed that the owner of the trucks is infact his witness because even him, confirmed that he got money which was less by $2000 from the same transporter and decided to discontinue with the deal after a suddenly change of routes, which was not part of the initial agreement.

He says phone conversation with him and Mr Vorster are readily available for people to make their own judgement on who is lying or not .

He says it is unfortunate that Sarafina has gone ahead to tarnish his name on social media without establishing the facts on the ground,but pledged to defend his integrity with the truth.

Apostle Sinkamba says he is a clean man whose businesses are genuine contrary to what Sarafina wants to portray and has since urged her not to put the names of people especially men of God into disrepute.