APPEAL TO THE GOVERNMENT AND THE PRESIDENT ON THE CYBER SECURITY AND CYBER CRIMES ACT- Tilyenji

APPEAL TO THE GOVERNMENT AND THE PRESIDENT ON THE CYBER SECURITY AND CYBER CRIMES ACT



In light of the recently enacted Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, I wish to make a heartfelt appeal to the government and His Excellency the President: send this bill back to Parliament for reconsideration — not in defiance, but in response to the growing public outcry.



Democracy thrives where free expression is protected, not policed. But this law, in its current form, threatens the very foundation upon which democratic societies are built. As a journalist with over 13 years of experience, I say this not with alarmism, but with conviction: this law sends a chilling message to the media, to civil society, and to every Zambian who believes in speaking freely.



We are staring down the slow death of a free and independent press — and with it, the erosion of our right to expression. This is how authoritarianism begins: not with loud declarations, but with quiet restrictions disguised as protection.



Laws are tools, not sacred relics. And tools, when faulty, must be fixed. Even if flaws only reveal themselves in practice, they must be acknowledged. To do otherwise — to defend a broken instrument out of pride — is to harm the very people these laws were meant to protect.



Furthermore, Zambia already has existing legislation capable of addressing cyber misconduct. There was no urgency to rush into a law so sweeping and vague that it risks muzzling dissent in the name of order.



This is a defining moment. Let us choose dialogue over defensiveness. Let us correct what needs correcting. Let us uphold democracy not only in word, but in deed.



Tilyenji