THE Committee on the review of appeals from former Public Service employees retired in national interest or separated on unfair grounds has recommended 154 people for reinstatement.

Acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has disclosed in a statement.

Mr Kangwa said the Committee considered and concluded 1,868 cases out of which 154 appellants were recommended for reinstatement.

“The total number of appeals received was 2,126 which included 1,246 from the mainstream Public Service, 167 from local Authorities and 713 from grant aided institutions and statutory bodies,” he said.

Mr Kangwa said arising from the 1,868 cases that were considered and concluded, the Committee has referred 323 to the respective institutions for administrative resolve while cases for 130 appellants are still before the courts of Law hence were not considered.

“In addition, 40 cases are still under the consideration of relevant Service Commissions and 966 were dismissed in accordance with the laid down disciplinary procedures.

He said the appellants were separated through different modes including early or normal retirement, retirement in national interest, retirement in public interest and termination of employment or contract.

Mr Kangwa said others were separated through non-award of new contract, dismissal, redundancy or retirement and resignation, among other forms of separation.

“The appeals were considered by an independent Committee comprising serving and former senior Government officials in order to promote transparency.Following the considerations and conclusion of the appeal cases, Government has commenced the process of reinstating the 154 successful appellants and is appealing for patience as all responses, irrespective of the outcome, being prepared,” he said.

On November 4, last year, Government invited former Public Service employees who were retired in national interest or separated on unfair grounds to submit appeal letters for consideration of reinstatement.