APPOINT ACC-DG AND ENACT BOARD, TIZ URGES HH



…..as it will help the institution to work more effectively and instill confidence in the people of Zambia.



Transparency International Zambia-TIZ has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to expedite the appointment of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General and the Board Commission.



Speaking during the Quarter Three Briefing in Lusaka, TIZ Chapter President Priscilla Chansa noted that the absence of the Director General at the Commission is affecting the operations of its administration.



Ms.Chansa observed that though there was a time when the Commission had an acting director general for two years, it did little to create confidence among the various stakeholders involved in the fight against corruption.



She emphasised that a lack of the Director General will make it impossible for the commission to effectively operate as an autonomous body provided for by the Anti-Corruption Commission Act No. 5.



Ms.Chansa has further urged the government not to dismiss concerns raised by different stakeholders, as it will serve as benchmarks for feedback on the commitments and promises being made.



She further advised the government to embrace criticism from all stakeholders, as every voice counts in their delivery of their operations.



This came to light when chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa, who is also minister of information and media, condemned TIZ over its recent comment on the mine sector.



TIZ has therefore vowed to continue voicing out either good or bad for the betterment of the public, saying that no sort of intimidation will be accepted.



EDITH MWIINGA

KUMWESU SEPT 11, 2024.