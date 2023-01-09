APPOINT MORE WOMEN TO LEADERSHIP IN 2023, MRS HACHILONDE URGES HH

9th January, 2023

By Ubuntu channel Zambia Reporter

Patriotic Front-PF-Deputy National Women’s Chairperson Kavumbu Hakachima Hachilonde has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to make a deliberate move to appoint more women in various decision making positions this year.

In an audio statement yesterday, Mrs. Hachilonde observed that the boundless and incessant load-shedding has greatly affected more women across the country because most of them are in informal sector.

Mrs. Hachilonde says the planned and increased power outages in Zambia has wreaked havoc on the economy as there is currently loss of production and decline in profits for those in business.

Mrs. Hachilonde who is also a member of immediate past ZESCO Board of Directors where she was technical chairperson in charge of power generation, distribution and transmission for four years says empowering women will not only show that the head of State has taken issues of gender seriously but will also help reduce the high poverty levels among households.

Mrs. Hachilonde insists that women have proved to be good managers in all aspects hence the need to empower them to ameliorate the bad situation in Zambian households.