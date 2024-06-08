APPOINTMENT OF FIRST FEMALE JUSTICE MINISTER ELATES GENDER DIVISION

THE Gender Division is elated with the appointment of the first female Minister of Justice.

Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika says the appointment of Princess Kasune as Minister of Justice indicates President Hakainde Hichilema’s dedication to increasing women’s participation in leadership.

In a statement issued to ZANIS, Ms Kabika said this further enhances the promotion of gender equity and equality in the country.

The Permanent Secretary noted that this is in addition to the appointment of the first ever female speaker of the National Assembly, first female President of the Constitutional Court and the female Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Ms Kabika also congratulated the Minister of Justice Princess Kasune on her new role describing it as a timely and well-deserved appointment.