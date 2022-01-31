APPOINTMENT OF LOYCE SAILI ELATES MISA ZAMBIA

LUSAKA, 31st January, 2022 – MISA Zambia would like to congratulate Ms. Loyce Saili for her appointment as Zambia National Information Service (ZANIS) Director. This is a major milestone as she becomes the first female ever to be appointed to such a position.

MISA Zambia would also like to commend the government for considering and entrusting women with leadership positions. MISA Zambia is happy that more women can now hold senior positions of office such as this one as it shows the country’s trust and respect for the female folk.

Further, MISA Zambia is confident and optimistic that due to her vast experience in communication positions, Ms. Saili will deliver to the expected standards without fear or favour. No doubt Ms. Saili will greatly contribute towards advancing media freedoms and the plight of media personnel in the country.

Congratulations on your appointment once again.

Issued by

Rev. Dr. Barnabas Simatende, OMI)

Chairperson – MISA Zambia