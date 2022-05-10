Appointments based on Political Patronage and Tribe.

9th May 2022

We have some now well established practices that we, as a nation, need to stop practicing if we are to see the Zambia that we need to become.

One of these practices is the appointment of talent to various key government and quasi-government institutions based on political patronage and tribe. This has been and continues to be done, in our nation, from the time of independence.

We need to ask ourselves as a people

1. Is this practice in accordance with the Zambian Agenda?

2. whose interests are we serving? – It can not be in Zambian interests to do so. It serves the party’s and the individual’s interests but not that of the nation at large.

3. Is it not possible to reward our cadres in other ways rather than continuing to disadvantage the nation through less than optimal talent?

We have been horrified with the inclusion of certain individuals in our Cabinets, over the years, as they clearly lacked the capacity to operate at that level.

The New Heritage Party suggestion: Let us do away with this practice and appoint people based on merit. Our country is in such a mess that we need the best brains to help resolve its issues.

Those that work hard to help a party ascend to power should indeed be rewarded but should be helped in other ways…..help them re-establish their faltering businesses, help them improve their farm etc., but please let us not continue to jeopardize our economic recovery as a country by continuing along this trajectory.

#LetZambiansWin

Chishala Kateka

President – New Heritage Party