APPRECIATE AND RESPECT THE ELDERLY, BISHOP BENJAMIN PHIRI URGES THE FAITHFUL

…says society today needs the wisdom of the elderly because of their vast experience in many spheres of life

Ndola, Tuesday, July 18, 2023 ( Smart Eagles Correspondent)

Catholic Diocese of Ndola Bishop Dr. Benjamin Phiri has called for the appreciation, respecting and valuing of the elderly and the aged in society.

Bishop Phiri said some times the elderly and the aged are abandoned, dispised and called names in society

The Canon lawyer has observed that society today need the wisdom of the elderly because of their vast experience in many spheres of life.

Bishop Phiri has since implored the faithful to materially help and pray for the aged and elderly this week and beyond.

The Bishop on Sunday launched the celebration of the week for the elderly and the aged in Ndola Diocese in a message titled” His Mercy is from Age to Age.”

“More often than not, the elderly and the Aged of our society are dispised, abandoned and called all sorts of names that, apparently, may suggest that you they are irrelevant to us. When we make a critical introspection of ourselves and analyse how society is standing today, we indeed need the wisdom of the elderly among us,” Bishop Phiri wrote.

“Yes, they may look tired, fragile and less productive but society really needs them because of the experience they have had (good and bad); which make them not only good mentors but also good companions in all spheres of our society,” he stated.

The Catholic Church on the Copperbelt Province (Ndola Diocese) is observing the week for elderly and aged from 16- 23 July 2023.

The Church is reflecting and praying for the aged who are abandoned, lonely, mistreated, jailed, terminally ill and those dying in homes and hospices.