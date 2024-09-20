APPRECIATE HH’s CONCERNS OVER LACUNAS IN THE CONSTITUTION”- Nalumango

“APPRECIATE HH’s CONCERNS OVER LACUNAS IN THE CONSTITUTION”



September 20, 2024



Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s concerns over the lacunas in the constitution should be appreciated as he is determined to ensure that the gaps are addressed.



Mrs. NALUMANGO says from the statement, it is clear that the president does not want the constitution to be abused by anyone.



She said this in response to a question raised by the Kwacha Member of Parliament CHARLES MULENGA during the Vice Presidents Question Time in Parliament.



And Mrs. NALUMANGO said no one in the UPND Government is interfering with the operations of the Judiciary.



She said the UPND Government believes in the principle of separation of powers and does NOT interfere with the operations of other arms of Government.



Mrs NALUMANGO said allegations that the Judiciary is pursuing the opposition particularly former President EDGAR LUNGU and his family are unfounded as those cases have been taken to court by law enforcement agencies and NOT Government.



She said this in response to a question raised by the Lundazi Member of Parliament BRENDA NYIRENDA who wanted to clarify the perception that the judiciary is only active in dealing with matters when it concerns the opposition.



ZNBC