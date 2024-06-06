appreciate my time at Chelsea – Pochettino

Former Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino has expressed the love and support shown to him at Stamford Bridge.
Recall that Pochettino left the Blues on mutual understanding despite leading the team to Europa Conference League this just concluded season.
Despite the unexpected separation, Pochettino expressed his gratitude and fondness for Chelsea in a heartfelt message on Instagram.
He wrote;
“To the owners, the sporting directors we appreciate the opportunity to return to the Premier League at this great club and for the support you gave us, as well as from all the players, staff and fans – thank you.
“We understand how important this football club is to you all and that is why we work so hard to give you a Chelsea you can be proud of
“I want to wish all of you the best for next season and beyond.
“It is great that we have the chance to return to Stamford Bridge so soon with SoccerAid this weekend and I hope that we get to see some of you there too.
“I hope you all get to have a great summer. Big hug from us, MP x.”