Appreciating Criticism Over The Dr KK Statue And The Way Forward- Kabwe Mayor Patrick Chishala

Patrick Chishala – Kabwe Mayor WRITES;

APPRECIATING CRITICISM OVER THE DR KK STATUE AND THE WAY FORWARD

I wish to take this rare opportunity in my capacity as mayor of this great town of kabwe to thank everyone who has taken time to look at the STATUE and comment positively or negatively.

As a listening servant of you the people of kabwe I wish to inform you that I have taken note of the criticism and I take responsibility of the situation it has caused.

Now, am asking you the people to quickly advise on the way forward so that my office can proceed in the manner that will please the general public.

Am also asking the artists who feel that they can improve on the STATUE to come forward and advise where we need to improve the STATUE.

Otherwise, I have taken enough time to read through all the comments hence my communicating to you the general public in this manner.

If it shall mean removing it completely we shall surely do so and come up with something better..

Also,i take this opportunity to thank everyone who has encouraged me not to relent on beautifying our town. I can confirm to you that the criticism on the STATUE shall not in any way going to discourage us from doing our best for the city of kabwe .

I THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR ATTENTION AND PLEASE LET US NOW ADVISE ON THE WAY FORWARD FOR THE SAKE OF PROGRESS .

Am Your Humble Servant

Patrick Chishala-Kabwe Mayor